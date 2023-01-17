February 6, 1950-January 14, 2023

MILAN — Dennis Frank Ryckeghem, 72, Milan, IL passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at UnityPoint-Trinity Health in Rock Island, IL. There will be a graveside service with military honors at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Rock Island National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan at 10:15 AM to follow in procession to the cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Dennis was born on February 6, 1950 to Frank and Marie (Bender) Ryckeghem in Rock Island. He grew up in Rock Island where he attended Rock Island High School. On March 14, 1969 Denny enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served until December 3, 1971 when he was honorably discharged and returned to Illinois.

Denny worked at Case IH for over 30 years. He had various positions during his time there but was working as a bend brake operator when he retired in 2004.

Denny was a member of the Rock Island Conservation Club and loved to deer hunt. He was an ordained minister who performed many weddings for couples he knew. He was animal lover who adored his dogs, especially his black lab, Buddy. Denny was an active member of the Milan American Legion and served on the honor guard for many years. His favorite way to spend his time was hanging out at the club with his friends.

He is survived by his brother, Tom (Candi) Ryckeghem; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert “Bob” Ryckeghem.

