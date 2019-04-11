Try 3 months for $3
Dennis G. Deppe

April 7, 2019

PRESTON - Dennis Gene Deppe, age 61, of Preston, Iowa, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at home in the care of his loving family.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston, with Father Austin Wilker as Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Preston. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, with a Scripture Wake Service held at 3:30 p.m. Friends and family are invited to share in Dennis' life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dennis G. Deppe
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.