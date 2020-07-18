February 14, 1946- July 14, 2020

CALAMUS – Dennis G. Starling, age 74, passed away on Tuesday July 14, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Family Memorial services will be held at the Rock Island Arsenal with military rites.

Dennis was born on February 14, 1946, to Eldon and Lois Burt Starling in Davenport, Iowa. He married Sally Van Daele on February 6, 1982, in Lost Nation, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife Sally; mother Lois; step brothers Dr. David (Judy) Starling of Boone, Iowa, Darrell (Janet) Starling of Independence, Iowa; step sisters Danita (Marvin) Berghammer of Blooming Prairie, Minn., Darlis (Dean) Gulick of South Greenfield, Mo., Dawn Long of Monett, Mo., Luanne Hillock of Davenport; sister Derise Rawls of Milan, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Eldon, Step-father Godfred “Bill” Will and brother Larry.