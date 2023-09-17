Dennis J. Bennett

September 3, 1939 - September 11, 2023

Dennis J. Bennett, 84, Rock Island, Illinois, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport, Iowa. A private family burial will take place at a later date. A Celebration of Life to be announced. Memorials can be directed to the family.

Dennis was born September 3, 1939, to Allen and Estella (Martens) Bennett. He was raised by his father and stepmother, Vivian, after his mother's passing. After graduating high school, he did his apprenticeship and started his career with the Local Union 25, Plumbers and Pipefitters. Dennis worked for the union for over 35 years until his retirement.

Dennis married Sandra Duquenne on September 27, 1958, in East Moline and the couple made their home and raised their four children in Taylor Ridge.

Dennis was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Ducks Unlimited, and the Milan Conservation Club. He had a passion for cars and in his younger years, he and his brother, Dale, restored several including a street rod 31 Ford Model A. Bennett Brothers Racing did drag racing and other car races for many years. His biggest passion was hunting and fishing and he spent as much time doing them as he could.

What Dennis loved most was his family, and was so proud of the Bennett Bond that pulled them together to get through hard times.

Dennis was a very creative and ingenious individual who many turned to when they need to brainstorm. Everyone looked up to him as a mentor with a lot of knowledge and skills. If you had a problem, he had a solution. His sons and grandsons had many discussions to bounce ideas off of each other to adapt, improvise, and overcome.

As he aged in years, he wanted to maintain his independence as much as possible so he would make his own modifications to his boat, trailers, or anything he needed to be able to do everything he loved doing on his own.

He will be greatly missed by his children: Karrie (Tom) Sivill, Mark (Joanna) Bennett, Lisa (Bruce) Sandberg, and Kristina (Steve) Dean; brother, Dale (Marianne) Bennett; grandchildren: Curt, Ryan, Stacy (Nate), Andrew (Kianna), Jennifer (Earl), Jason, Grace, Braden, and Carly (Chris); great-grandchildren, CAJ, Evelyn, Ella, Emery, Declan, Colby, Lillian, Adalynn, and Paxton; and numerous other relatives and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; parents; infant daughter, Lori; grandson, Mason; and sister, Diane.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

"I've finished life's chores assigned to me, so put me on a boat headed out to sea. Please send along my fishing pole, For I've been invited to the fishin' hole.

Where every day is a day to fish, to fill your heart with every wish. Don't worry, or feel sad for me, I'm fishin' with the Master of the sea.

We will miss each other for a while, but you will come and bring your smile. That won't be long you will see, Till we're together you and me.

To all of those that think of me, be happy as I go out to sea. If others wonder why I'm missin', Just tell 'em I've gone fishin." By Delmar Pepper