January 24, 1925-June 11, 2019
DAVENPORT - Dennis J. Moore, 94, of Davenport died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Memorial services will be 12 p.m. Monday, at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service time. Private inurnment will be at Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church.
He is survived by daughters, Donna (Jim) Brostrom of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Debbie Chebuhar of Davenport; step-children, Candy (Rick) Nagel of Park View, David Meyers; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.