{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis J. Moore

January 24, 1925-June 11, 2019

DAVENPORT - Dennis J. Moore, 94, of Davenport died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Memorial services will be 12 p.m. Monday, at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service time. Private inurnment will be at Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church.

He is survived by daughters, Donna (Jim) Brostrom of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Debbie Chebuhar of Davenport; step-children, Candy (Rick) Nagel of Park View, David Meyers; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dennis J. Moore
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.