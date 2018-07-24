Dennis Jasper

July 21, 2018
BETTENDORF — Funeral services for Dennis D. Jasper, 69, of Bettendorf, will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26, 2018, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport. Rev. Travis Fisher will officiate. Visitation is Wednesday evening from 4 to 8 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Entombment will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church.
Dennis passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 21, at Trinity Bettendorf. He was born in 1949 in Davenport, the son of Theodore Donald and Marion Jasper. On August 12, 1972, he was united in marriage to Margaret “Peggy” Green. She preceded him in death on June 10, 2004. His parents also preceded him in death.
Dennis was a lifelong resident of the Quad-Cities. He was a graduate of Davenport Central High School (1967), the University of Iowa (1971) and the University of South Carolina School of Law (1974). He served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1981. Dennis was an accomplished attorney of 44 years and the secretary of the Scott County Bar Association for the last 30 years. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church and served on the board.
In his personal life, Dennis was devoted to his family and faith. He was an extremely generous man who truly enjoyed giving to others. At Christmas time, he not only spoiled his family, but also dressed as Santa and gave to friends and strangers. His passions, and nothing was less than a passion, included his lake house, stamps, toy soldiers, hostas, baseball cards, needlepoint, and finding a deal.
Survivors include his two sons, Timothy D. (Katherine) Jasper and Paul D. (Kristen) Jasper; his daughter, Lynne C. (Joseph) Brammeier; grandchildren, Jackson and Avery Jasper, Henry and Theodore Jasper, and Charlotte and Winston Brammeier; sisters, Jennifer Jordening, Robin Jasper and Holly Jasper (Lee MacDonald); niece, Julee Jordening-Wray; mother-in-law, Patricia Green; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Green, Susan Johnson, Mary Pat Wulff, Catherine Hennen; brother-in-law, Robert Green; and special friend, Kathleen Bentler.
We will miss you, Dad