September 6, 1955-June 10, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Denny Tank, 65, of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, following a brief illness.

Services will be held at The Runge Mortuary, Davenport, on Wednesday, June 17, at noon, followed by burial in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Denny was born September 6, 1955, in Davenport, to Chris and Margaret (Gundalott) Tank. In his early years, he was employed by Red Jacket, before finding work with the Rock Island Arsenal. Later, he worked for seven years at Dollar General on Pine Street and Kimberly Road. For many years, in addition to these jobs, Denny also provided lawn-mowing services.

Denny was known for his sense of humor. Never a serious man, he liked to joke about everything, and always had a funny comeback ready. His interests included motorcycles and classic cars. He enjoyed attending classic car shows. Most of all, he loved his little Chihuahua and Min Pin dogs.

Denny is survived by two sisters, two brothers, five nieces and a nephew, and many special friends, three of whom were very close to his heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.