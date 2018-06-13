June 11, 2018
OXFORD JUNCTION, Iowa — DeWayne W. Shedeck, 84, of Oxford Junction, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 11, 2018, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 14, 2018, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Oxford Junction. A visitation will be held today from 4-8 p.m. at Lahey & Dawson Funeral Service, Oxford Junction. Burial will be held at a later date at Mayflower Cemetery, Oxford Junction.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to his family in his honor.
Online condolences may be left for DeWayne's family at www.laheys.com.