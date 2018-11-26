Diana Creech

June 20, 1937-November 24, 2018
DAVENPORT - Diana Marie Creech, 81, a resident of Davenport, died unexpectedly Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Silvercrest in Davenport.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 27th, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.
Diana was born June 20, 1937, in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Lyle and Ruth (Boyd) Schulty. On February 11, 1956, at St. James Catholic Church in Washington, she married her childhood sweetheart, Donald Creech. He preceded her in death on September 23, 2013.
Diana was the parish secretary at St. Mary Catholic Church for 32 years, retiring in 2010. She was an accomplished pianist, and played the organ for countless weddings, funerals, and other services at St. Mary's for 40 years.
Diana had the best sense of humor and a quick wit. Her happiest times were spent with her family, telling stories and laughing. She adored her grandchildren, and she was so proud of every one of them.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Donna (Chris) Connors, Diane Barroso, and Dean (Beatrice) Creech; grandchildren, Michael (Jill) Connors, Meghan (Kyle) Helm, Ethan (Sarah) Connors, Liza Barroso, and Derek, Dylan, and Caitlyn Creech; great-grandchildren, Camdyn and McClane Helm, and Willem Connors; sister, Gladys Conner; brother-in-law, John Creech; sisters-in-law, Helen Ghys and Nancy Schulty; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Diana was preceded in death by her son, Daniel; brothers, Robert and James Schulty; and brothers-in-law, Alfred Conner and Dan Ghys.
Online condolences may be made to Diana's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.