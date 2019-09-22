November 14, 1952-September 15, 2019
PARK FALLS, Wis. - Diana M. Thompson, 66, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 15, 2019, at her home in Park Falls, Wisconsin, after a courageous battle against cancer.
Diana was born on November 14, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of John and Arlene (Westfallen) Howe. She grew up in Libertyville, Illinois, and graduated from Libertyville High School in 1970. Diana worked as a directory assistance operator in Libertyville and eventually transferred to the office in Davenport. It was in Davenport that she met Theodore Thompson; they were married on June 5, 1976. Later, she worked as a chiropractic assistant and eventually opened a daycare in her home which she operated for 25 years in Bettendorf. Diana enjoyed the outdoors, including camping, fishing and hiking in the woods.
She is survived by her husband, Ted; children, Matthew (Leigh) Thompson, Davenport, and Kristin (Justin) Moore, Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Ellie, Jack, Thea and Jayce; brothers, John (Laurie) Howe, Kenosha, Wisconsin, Charles Howe, Town of Draper, Wisconsin, and Michael (Bobbie Jean) Howe, Winter, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law, Barbara (Steve) Untiedt, Pleasant Valley Patricia (Steve) Scranton Taylor Ridge, Illinois and Cheri (Ron) Rogers, Monument, Colorado; an uncle, Robert Howe, Chicago. She also leaves behind many good friends and former daycare charges.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Diana at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport with a prayer service with. additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at church. Interment will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
