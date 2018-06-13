January 20, 1945-June 6, 2018
VICTOR, Iowa — Diana Marie De Meyer, 73, rural Victor, Iowa, died June 6, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m, Saturday, July 14, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, Victor. A celebration of life reception will immediately follow at the Victor Legion Hall.
Diana was born January 20, 1945, in Victor, daughter of Don and Sarah Benesh Michalek. She was raised in Victor, attended St. John's Catholic school, and graduated in 1963 from HLV High School. She earned a BA in social work from Marycrest College and a masters of social work from University of Iowa.
On July 20, 1963, she married Robert De Meyer, at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Davenport where they raised their family. From 1988 until her retirement in 2008, she was employed by the Rock Island Arsenal. They retired to their farmstead near Victor in 2008.
Diana is survived by her husband; her children, Elizabeth “Beth” (Bryan) Carlson and their two children, Ava and Emery, Batavia, Illinois, Robert “Rob” De Meyer Jr. and his two children, Anna and Lauren, Lake St. Louis, Missouri; and Christopher “Chris” (Michelle) De Meyer and their four children, Jordan (wife Rachel), Olivia, Payton and Andrew “Drew,” Hutchinson, Kansas; three brothers, David (Becky), Dan (Mary) and Doug (Susan) Michalek; and one sister, Susan (Mark Harrison) Michalek. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be designated to Humility of Mary Housing Program in Davenport, PBS, NPR, Discovery Shop in Bettendorf, or GoServ Global. In lieu of flowers, it was Diana's preference that either a tree is planted in her memory or donation made to a charity.
For more details about the extraordinary life of Diana, visit Smith Funeral Home www.smithfh.com