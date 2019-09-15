November 28, 1935-September 15, 2019
MOLINE - Diane F. Lovell, 83, of Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, in her home.
Services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Homewood Evangelical Free Church, 3303 60th Street, Moline, with Rev. Mark Frazee officiating. Entombment is in Moline Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Memorials may be made to breast cancer research.
The former Diane Fay Gustafson was born November 28, 1935, in Woodhull, to Russell and Violet (Fay) Gustafson. She graduated from Orion High School in 1953, and married Russell Leon Lovell on July 3, 1955, in Orion. He died January 8, 2000. She was a stay-at-home mother until 1972, when she began working part-time at the former Bockaert-Lerminez Agency. She then worked for John Deere Insurance Company, retiring in December, 1997, as a computer programmer. She was a member of Homewood Church and its 50+ group, and Black Hawk Genealogy Society. She was a former member of Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, Moline, where she was president of the Women’s Association, chairman of the Swedish Smorgasbord, and involved in mission trips with the Nomads group. She enjoyed traveling, the Walk to Emmaus Community, and quilting.
Diane is survived two children, Lori Johnson of East Moline and Dean Lovell and his wife Jody of Coal Valley; four grandchildren and spouses, Jacob and Amy DeClerck, H. R. Johnson, Heather and Bryan Feehan, and Brad Lovell; four great-granddaughters; and siblings and spouses, Judy Gustafson of Moline, Janice and Butch Nelson of Silvis, Debbie and Alan Wright of Orion, and Melanie and Rick Garrett of Akron, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a brother, Richard Gustafson; and her parents and stepmother, Nellie Gustafson.
Diane’s family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.