Diane L. Weiland

July 23, 1954 - August 8, 2023

Diane L. Weiland, 69, of Camanche passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Genesis Medical Center - East - Davenport.

Diane Lee Glunz was born July 23, 1954 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of John and LeClaire (Carter) Glunz. She was a 1972 graduate of Preston High School and earned an Associate Degree in Business from AIC. She married James Weiland on November 20, 1976 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clinton.

Diane was the secretary at the Camanche Elementary School from 1992 until she retired in 2010, before that she worked in the office at Clinton Corn for many years. Diane was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was loved by all and was a treasured friend to many. She and her husband, Jim, had many adventures and loved spending time with their kids and grandkids. They were known for hosting many outings on their houseboat on the Mississippi during which they fed you well. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband James Weiland of Camanche; two sons: Jeffrey (Christine) Weiland of Van Meter, Iowa and Brandon (Jennifer) Weiland of Gilbert, Arizona; grandchildren: Aston and Carter Weiland; four sisters: LeMay (Bob) Paulsen of Bellevue, Iowa, Jan Bahnsen of Bryant, Iowa, Mary Wisor of Moline, Illinois and Joy (Lyle) Knutsen of Spragueville, Iowa; and Jim's siblings: Pat (Jerry) Korzendorfer, John (Rose) Weiland, Joe (Sally) Weiland, Jeff (Shawnee Owens) Weiland, Pam (Joe) Schumacher, Peggy (Scott) Peterson, sister-in-law Pam Weiland, and Jack (Patti) Weiland.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law: Bernie Bahnsen, Don Wisor, Jerry Weiland and Jay Weiland.

In lieu of flowers or cards, the family encourages donations to your favorite charity in her name.