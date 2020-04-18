× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 18, 2929-April 10, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Dick Edward Smith 90, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Genesis East Medical Center.

A private family service will be held at The Runge Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.Rungemortuary.com. Memorials in Dick’s honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P O Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

Dick was born October 18 , 1929, in Osceola, Iowa, to John and Lena (Miller) Smith. He met his wife, Orpha (Reeves) while they were both working at the Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Osceola, Iowa. They were married and moved to Davenport, Iowa where he continued to work until retiring in 1982.

He later started a second career at Illowa Investment in Blue Grass, Iowa, retiring in 2005.

Dick served on the board of the Bell Credit Union, was president of the Telephone Pioneers, a member of the Mohassan Grotto, and a member of Saint Mark Lutheran Church.

He enjoyed bowling, helping his son raise quarter horses, and vacationing with friends and family, but he most enjoyed spending time with his family He was a loving husband and father, a fun grandpa, and a really fun great grandpa.