February 19, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Dick Stahl, 80, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in his home.

Visitation is 3 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. Burial in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Midwest Writing Center, German American Heritage Center& Museum.

Dick was born in 1939 to Donald and Elta Stahl in Davenport. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1957, Augustana College (B.A. in English) in 1963, University of Iowa (M.A. in English) in 1970 and Western Illinois University (Ed.S in administration) in 1981. In 1964, he was drafted in to the Army serving in Baumholder, Germany. He taught English for 34 ½ years at Central High School (his alma mater).

Dick married Helen Moretz on June 29, 1968, in Princeton, Ill. Dick wrote poetry about his love of the Mississippi River and the Midwest. His four books of poetry include After the Milk Route, Under the Green Tree Hotel, Mr. Farnam's Guests and Bluffing. He served as the Quad City Arts first Poet Laureate from September 2001 to September 2003. He received the Augustana Alumni Award in 2002 and was inducted into the DHS/CHS Hall of Honor in 2013.