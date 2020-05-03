Dolores (Dee) Jean Ohland Stuhr

She was the oldest of three sisters, who preceded her in death -- Phyllis Seidler in April 2019 & Kathryn Renken in July 2017. She graduated from Davenport Central H.S. in 1943, attended Valparaiso Univ. in Indiana for one year & graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., in 1947.

In Oct. 1951. Dee married Calvin Stuhr & they had three children. She was a social worker in Iowa for two years, then worked as a teacher for 25 years in IL, MI, & CA (Tuffree Jr High) until her retirement in 1990. Afterwards, Dee worked part-time at H&R Block & See's Candies until 2005. Her life was enriched by family & friends. She enjoyed playing golf & bridge, traveling & watching football & Angels' baseball. She joined Facebook in 2016, at age 91, & loved using it to keep up with everyone's activities.