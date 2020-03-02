November 24, 1929- February 29, 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- Dolores J. Crisel, 90, formerly of Rock Island, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Private inurnment services will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

Dolores was born on November 24, 1929, in Rock Island, a daughter of George and Fern (Wise) Weiss. Mrs. Crisel was a homemaker.

Survivors include her children, Judy (Herbert) Wiener, Rock Island, Johnny (Judy) Fuller, Rock Island, Ricky (Debbie) Fuller, San Antonio, Texas, and Vickie Jo Fuhlman, Tucson, Ariz; 14 grandchildren; and several great- grandchildren.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Don Weiss; and a sister, Phyllis Taylor.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com