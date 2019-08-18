April 24, 1931-August 16, 2019
DAVENPORT - Dolores M. Gavin, 88, a resident of Davenport, died Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Iowa Masonic Home in Bettendorf.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 19th, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research.
Dolores was born April 24, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Francis and Mary (Broker) Swift. She was a 1949 graduate of Immaculate Conception Academy. She married James Gavin. They later divorced. Dolores worked as a telephone operator for AT&T for 32 years. She enjoyed bingo, bowling, playing cards, gambling, and vacationing. Dolores cherished her time spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Merle Gayman, Jr. of Davenport; granddaughters and their husbands, Karie and Jake Souhrada of Wilton, Molly and David Lewis of Blue Grass, and Megan and Toby Washburn of Lexington, South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Christine Lewis, Austin Lewis, Peyton Souhrada, Cade Souhrada, Olive Gayman, and Benjamin Washburn; and a brother and sister-in-law, David and Donna Swift of Milan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, John and Donald.
Dolores' family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff and the Iowa Masonic Home and Genesis Hospice for their love and care.
