May 19, 1925-January 13, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Don Cooper Bowers, 94, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at his home.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. James Lutheran Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the services. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall after the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church.

Don was born May 19, 1925, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Cecil and Willa (Schlapkohl) Bowers and was united in marriage to Dolores Jourdan on October 29, 1949.

Don was a World War II Navy veteran and served in both the Atlantic and Pacific campaigns aboard the USS Sturgis. An Alcoa employee of over 42 years, he was the initial Davenport Works hourly employee starting in June of 1946. He was an electrician and mentor to many.

Don was Past-President of IBEW local 1379 in the 1950's and also a founding member of the Alcoa Credit Union. An amateur ham radio enthusiast, his call letters were KBOBB. An avid golfer into his 90s, he greatly enjoyed the outdoors and his St James Lutheran friends.