Don Hugo Baustian

Don talked to anyone and everyone, and somehow made friends with them all. Don loved telling stories, and he had many to share. One of his favorite stories was when he was just 12 years old he saw a gopher outside in the schoolyard. He got permission from his teacher to go home, grab his rifle, and shoot it from the classroom window. He told of the night sleeping in twenty-five below zero temperatures in an old farmhouse where the kettle froze solid by morning. He once dipped the pigtails of the girl he sat behind in school into his inkwell and got punished with a yardstick on his knuckles. There was always a group of chairs on the lawn at the farm waiting for friends and neighbors to stop by and hear those stories or talk about the weather, crops, or corn prices.