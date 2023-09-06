Don Kline

Don Kline, 83, a resident of Davenport, died Sunday, September 3, 2023 at his home. Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Don will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island with military honors. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home with the Divine Chaplet prayed at 6:45 and a time of sharing following. There will be additional visitation Friday from 9 until 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's.