January 19, 2019
MAQUOKETA - Don L. McDonald, 89, of Maquoketa, passed away on January 19, 2019, in Maquoketa, Iowa.
A celebration of Don's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Cremation has taken place and burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.