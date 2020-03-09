June 12, 1925- March 6, 2020

MUSCATINE — Donald A. Fennell, 94, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Mathias Church. Burial will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Online condolences can be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Muscatine Humane Society or Alzheimer's Association.

Don was born on June 12, 1925, in Davenport, the son of Monroe H. and Marie Pokorney Fennell. He married Bernice Klindt on February 28, 1946, in Davenport.

He attended St. Paul Catholic School, St. Ambrose High School, and graduated from Davenport Central.

Don met Bernice at the Iowanna Ice Cream Store, where she worked. Don worked at the gas station next door.