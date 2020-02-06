Donald A. Pfannenstiel
October 11, 1936-February 4, 2020
DAVENPORT-Funeral services and a Tridentine Rite Liturgy, Requiem Mass will be offered for Donald A. Pfannenstiel, 83, of Davenport at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the mortuary with a rosary at 4:00 p.m. Mr. Pfannenstiel died on February 4, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center East Campus following a lengthy illness.
Donald Allen Pfannenstiel was born on October 11, 1936 in Davenport, IA, the son of Alex and Caroline (Walter) Pfannenstiel. In earlier years attended Holy Family Catholic School and was proud to serve 5 years as an altar boy. In 1955 he graduated from Davenport High School and went on to graduate from Valparaiso Technical Institute. In March of 1958 Don joined the United States Navy serving at Great Lakes, New Port, RI and Norfolk, VA. After fulfilling his military obligations he married Carolyn M. Bender on June 8, 1963 at St. Alphonsis Catholic Church in Davenport.
You have free articles remaining.
In his earlier years he worked for the former KSTT Radio Station as an engineer. He then went to work for Interstate Brands driving both long haul and short haul and also worked for Wonder Bread as a transport driver. He was active in his sons Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and was awarded the Order of the Arrow. As an active member of CASI, he and his wife Carolyn were awarded the volunteer of the year in 2019.
Surviving members of the family include-his wife Carolyn; 4 Sons: Thomas, John, Paul, and James (Mary) all of Davenport; and 8 Grandchildren: Josey, Miranda, Meghan, Spenser, Sydney, Miranda, Gabby, and Michael.
He was preceded in death by-his Parents; 2 Sisters: Ruth and Helen; a Brother: Joseph; and his Daughter-in-Law: Michele.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.
Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.