Donald A. Pfannenstiel

October 11, 1936-February 4, 2020

DAVENPORT-Funeral services and a Tridentine Rite Liturgy, Requiem Mass will be offered for Donald A. Pfannenstiel, 83, of Davenport at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the mortuary with a rosary at 4:00 p.m. Mr. Pfannenstiel died on February 4, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center East Campus following a lengthy illness.

Donald Allen Pfannenstiel was born on October 11, 1936 in Davenport, IA, the son of Alex and Caroline (Walter) Pfannenstiel. In earlier years attended Holy Family Catholic School and was proud to serve 5 years as an altar boy. In 1955 he graduated from Davenport High School and went on to graduate from Valparaiso Technical Institute. In March of 1958 Don joined the United States Navy serving at Great Lakes, New Port, RI and Norfolk, VA. After fulfilling his military obligations he married Carolyn M. Bender on June 8, 1963 at St. Alphonsis Catholic Church in Davenport.

