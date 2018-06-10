Donald Bachman

April 21, 1926 - June 8, 2018
TIPTON, Iowa - Donald C. Bachman, 92, a resident of Tipton, formerly of Davenport, passed away Friday, June 8, 2018, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, Tipton.
Private family services will take place with inurnment taking place in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the Clarence American Legion Post 286. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Donald Clair Bachman was born on April 21, 1926, in Clarence, Iowa, a son of Fred “F.J.” and Edith Lucille (Hammond) Bachman. Edith passed when Don was 10. Florence Bachman was his loving step-mother. He served our country in the Navy during World War II, primarily stationed in Guam. He married Ruth McCaw of Clarence in September 1947.
Don farmed with his father on their milking shorthorn/grain farm north of Clarence before taking a job with Surge Milking Equipment Company. He later worked for the Hartz Mountain Pet Supply distributor in the Quad- Cities.
He was a lifelong member of the Clarence American Legion and the Moose Lodge, Davenport. Later in his life, he enjoyed golf.
Don is survived by his children and their spouses: Sher (Ross) Beller, Loveland, Colorado, Alan (Julie) Bachman, Reinbeck, Iowa, Jon Jay (Kelly) Bachman, Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Debra Atkinson, Boulder, Colorado; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, siblings: Corrinne Atkins, Clarence, Iowa, Shirley Freeman Stollsteimer, Hot Springs, Arkansas; William Bachman (Karen), Clarence, Iowa
He was preceded in death by his parents, and longtime companion, Gladys McCrery.
