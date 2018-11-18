August 28, 1928-November 14, 2018
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. - Donald D. "Don" McGillivray, 90, of Boerne, Texas, formerly of Bloomington, Ill., and Muscatine, Iowa, passed away November 14, 2018, at his retirement community, Morningside Ministries at Menger Springs, in Boerne, Texas.
A celebration of his life will be held at his retirement community in Boerne, Texas, at a later date. A memorial service in Bloomington will take place at a later date followed with interment in Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, Illinois.
Memorials may be directed to Illinois Agricultural Leadership Foundation, 402 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, IL, 61704. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Don was born on August 28, 1928, in Muscatine, Iowa, the only child of Walter Clark and Pearl Elizabeth Potter McGillivray. He married Betty Jo Anderson on June 24, 1951, in Muscatine, Iowa.
Surviving is his loving wife of 67 years, Betty McGillivray of Boerne, Texas; two daughters, Ann (Tim) Barsch of Fredericksburg, Texas and Jean (Doug) Pitts of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.
To leave online condolences and view Don's full obituary, please visit wwwkiblerbradyruestman.com.