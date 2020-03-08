December 19, 1924-March 6, 2020
BETTENDORF -- Donald E. Louck, 95, of Bettendorf went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Manor Care, Utica Ridge, Davenport.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Hope Church, 1811 18th Street, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Hope Church, Bettendorf. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Donald was born on December 19, 1924, in Shale City, Illinois, the son of Charles and Fern (Southern) Louck. Following his graduation from Viola High School, he joined the U.S. Navy. Donald served on the U.S.S. Portland as a radarman during WW II.
On January 22, 1949, he married Rachel P. Elias in Hastings, Minnesota. He worked for Ralston Purina in Davenport before transferring to the Clinton location. Donald was a former member of Hope Church in LeClaire, and most recently a member at Hope Church in Bettendorf. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Fighting Illini fan.
Those left to honor his memory are his children, Vickie (Philip) Frost of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cindy (Craig Behne) Stark of Bettendorf, Mike (Terry) Louck of Festus, Missouri, Dennis (Liz) Louck of Bettendorf; 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; good friend, Greg Beard; and former pastor and friend, Jesse Hammer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel, and 12 siblings.
The family would like to thank the staff at Manor Care – Utica Ridge for their exceptional care and compassion.
