December 19, 1924-March 6, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Donald E. Louck, 95, of Bettendorf went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Manor Care, Utica Ridge, Davenport.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Hope Church, 1811 18th Street, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Hope Church, Bettendorf. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Donald was born on December 19, 1924, in Shale City, Illinois, the son of Charles and Fern (Southern) Louck. Following his graduation from Viola High School, he joined the U.S. Navy. Donald served on the U.S.S. Portland as a radarman during WW II.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On January 22, 1949, he married Rachel P. Elias in Hastings, Minnesota. He worked for Ralston Purina in Davenport before transferring to the Clinton location. Donald was a former member of Hope Church in LeClaire, and most recently a member at Hope Church in Bettendorf. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Fighting Illini fan.