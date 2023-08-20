Donald Edward Welzenbach

Donald was a graduate of St. Ambrose Academy and later Georgetown University in Washington DC, where he received his Masters in Political Science. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Intelligence. Thereafter he worked for the C.I.A. for 28 years. He began work as a photographer with a newspaper where he met his wife of almost 70 years. He had a love for good music, opera, art and literature. He enjoyed the National Symphony and was a longtime supporter of the Quad City Symphony. Donald was a founding member of the German American Heritage Center and a faithful supporter of WVIK. He played Pinochle every Wednesday with his brothers and later his son Chris for over 30 years. He also loved traveling and discovering new places to have a good meal with his wife.