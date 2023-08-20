Donald Edward Welzenbach
November 11, 1931 - August 14, 2023
Donald Edward Welzenbach, 91, of Moline, passed away, Monday, August 14, 2023 at his home.
A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held immediately after visitation in Oakdale Memorial Garden. Memorials may be made to the German American Heritage Center or WVIK.
Donald was born on November 11, 1931 in Davenport, son of Harold C. and Geraldine (Russell) Welzenbach. He was united in marriage to Lanora Miller on December 9, 1953.
Donald was a graduate of St. Ambrose Academy and later Georgetown University in Washington DC, where he received his Masters in Political Science. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Intelligence. Thereafter he worked for the C.I.A. for 28 years. He began work as a photographer with a newspaper where he met his wife of almost 70 years. He had a love for good music, opera, art and literature. He enjoyed the National Symphony and was a longtime supporter of the Quad City Symphony. Donald was a founding member of the German American Heritage Center and a faithful supporter of WVIK. He played Pinochle every Wednesday with his brothers and later his son Chris for over 30 years. He also loved traveling and discovering new places to have a good meal with his wife.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Lanora; children: Christopher Jeremy and Karl Donald Welzenbach, Erica (Joe) Bogdan, and Johanna (Howard) Hilliard; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings: Jean (Gerald) Kavanaugh, William (Margaret) Welzenbach, and Dennis (Mary Beth) Welzenbach.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Michael and brother John Welzenbach.
