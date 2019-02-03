December 14, 1939-January 31, 2019
EAST MOLINE - Donald G. Fentem, 79, of East Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, January 31, 2019, in St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Illinois.
Services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Riverside United Methodist Church, 712 16th Street, Moline, with Rev. William Adams officiating. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Trimble Funeral Home, 701 12th Street, Moline. Memorials may be made to the church, River Bend Foodbank, or Youth Hope.
Donald Gene Fentem was born December 14, 1939, in Colchester, Illinois, to Woodrow and Gertrude (Utley) Fentem. He married Joyce Wilson on August 11, 1962, in Sciota, Illinois. He graduated from Western Illinois University and received his Master's Degree from Indiana University. He taught chemistry and physics at Moline High School for 28 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church, where he was Lay Leader, served on the Official Board, taught Sunday school, and was active in United Methodist Men. He belonged to the Moline and Illinois Education Associations and Illinois Retired Teachers Association, and was an active volunteer with several organizations, including Meals on Wheels, River Bend Foodbank, and QCCA Expo Center. He loved spending time with his grandkids, and enjoyed fishing.
Don is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce; three children and spouses, Laura and Kenneth Peterson of Prior Lake, Minnesota, Eric and Susan Fentem of Moline, and Brent and Nicole Fentem of Schaumburg, Illinois; nine grandchildren, Zachary Peterson and his wife Megan Standridge, Sasha Lundquist and her husband Rob, Matt, Andrea, Gabby, and Cole Fentem, Eric Sparks, Tyler Wilson, and Evan Wilson and his husband Alex Stephens; and a sister, LuAnn Zoener of Columbia, South Carolina.
He was preceded in death by siblings, James Fentem and Martha Lavelle.
Don's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.