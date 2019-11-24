September 2, 1936-November 18, 2019

BETTENDORF -- Donald H. King, 83, of Bettendorf, formerly of Davenport, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Memorial services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main, Davenport, Iowa.

Visitation prior to his memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. November 26, 2019, also at Halligan-McCabe-Devries Funeral Home. Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport.

Memorials may be made to: BOYS TOWN National Research Hospital, a nonprofit dedicated to finding a cure for Ushers Syndrome -a cause that was very dear to his heart.

Donald H. King was born September 2, 1936, in Bettendorf, son of Horace and Cora (Berry) King. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 until 1957.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}