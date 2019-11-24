September 2, 1936-November 18, 2019
BETTENDORF -- Donald H. King, 83, of Bettendorf, formerly of Davenport, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Memorial services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main, Davenport, Iowa.
Visitation prior to his memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. November 26, 2019, also at Halligan-McCabe-Devries Funeral Home. Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport.
Memorials may be made to: BOYS TOWN National Research Hospital, a nonprofit dedicated to finding a cure for Ushers Syndrome -a cause that was very dear to his heart.
Donald H. King was born September 2, 1936, in Bettendorf, son of Horace and Cora (Berry) King. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 until 1957.
You have free articles remaining.
Don was united in marriage to Joan E. Goetsch on October 12, 1957, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. She preceded him in death on May 23, 2001. Don worked as a welder at Iowa Illinois Gas & Electric Company after his time in the Navy, and worked his way into management of Gas Distribution in Ottumwa, Iowa. He retired in 1998 and became co-owner of Artistic Embroidery -- his wife's passion. Together, they grew the business, becoming icons in the embroidery business and the largest family owned embroidery business in the Quad Cities.
Don had great passion for life. Family came first, work second, and golf - as soon after family and work as possible. (He holds 3 Hole-In-One trophies.)
He held himself to the highest moral standards and took care of others needs before he took care of his own.
He was modest, yet self-confident, and his smile and laugh could improve anyone's day.
Survivors include his children: Teri Ashford, Bob (Audrey) King, all of Bettendorf, Tom (Marsha) King, Kaukauna, Wisconsin, and Patrick King, Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren: Trevor and Jesse Ashford, Amanda (Matt) Trujillo, Dustin King, Aaron King, and Bryan Gurlea; great-grandchildren: Jillian, Molly, Brailynn, and Alvin, Fiancée-Frances Klugman, Wasaga Beach, Canada.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Lou King and Jean Wells.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com