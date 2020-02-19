March 26, 1931-February 14, 2020

PRINCETON, Iowa -- Donald H. Werkmeister, 88, of Princeton, Iowa, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East Campus in Davenport.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Rock Island Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Gilda's Club of the Quad-Cities.

Don was born March 26, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Vernon & Agnes (Daly) Werkmeister. He had served in the United States Air Force.

Don had owned and operated the former Moody Optical Company out of Rock Island. Among his interests was model railroading.

Those left to honor his memory include his sisters, Karen (Bob) Witt of Pingree Grove, Illinois, Corinne Schneider of Itasca, Illinois, and Kathleen (Alan) Segal of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; his brother, Alan Werkmeister of Villa Park, Illinois; his step-son, Tim (Crystal) Ryerson of Arizona; his sister-in-law, Kyoko Werkmeister of Tucson, Arizona and many nieces and nephews.