Donald Haggerty

May 4, 1930 - May 25, 2018
BETTENDORF - Donald L. Haggerty, 88, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Friday, May 25th, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 15th, at 3p.m. at Sinnett Chapel Cemetery in Cuba, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Donald was born on May 4th, 1930, in Cuba, Illinois, the son of Charles J. and Mary “Rita” (Ford) Haggerty. He was united in marriage to Donna E. (Wheeler) Haggerty on September 16th, 1949 in Macomb, Illinois.
Donald retired from the Mid-American Power Company. He also co-owned Haggerty Brothers Trucking for a number of years. Donald was a life-long farmer. He enjoyed working on projects in the garage, gardening and the company of his cats.
Those left to honor his memory include his sons, Don (April) Haggerty, Dan (Bev) Haggerty, David Haggerty and Doug Haggerty; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and his siblings; Gene (Iona) Haggerty, Gary (Brenda) Haggerty, Scott (Pam) Haggerty, Sharon (Jerry) Hinkley and Marie Ann Corsaw.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife Donna; his parents; his daughter Diane Rieck in 2005; his siblings Dale Haggerty, Shirley Haggerty, Mary Phillips and two infant siblings Jay and William Haggerty.