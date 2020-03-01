February 16, 2020

TUSTIN, Calif. -- Donald J. Berry, age 89, of Tustin California, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on February 16th, 2020.

Don was born in Youngstown, Ohio, to Joseph and Julia Berry. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and later had a long and successful career in sales, first in Davenport, Iowa, and in later years in Tustin, California, working for Lever Brothers. His gregarious and warm personality made him beloved by all and contributed to his success in business.

Don was an avid golfer with many rounds played at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport, Iowa, where at one point he maintained a 3 handicap. Don was also an athlete on the ice and met his future wife Mary Lou Grothus while skating at Lake Lawn Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, where they both worked. They were married in 1955 and had six children. Don and Mary Lou raised their children in Davenport, Iowa until 1982, when they moved to the sunnier climate of Orange County and settled in Tustin California. Don worked for Lever Brothers until retiring in 1995, and continued to run and play golf for many years into his retirement.

Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Lou of Tustin; his son Greg Berry of Philadelphia; his son Douglas Berry of Tustin; his daughter Victoria Berry (Kurt Harris) of Santa Barbara; his daughter Valerie Safford of San Diego; his daughter Marijo Tuschen (Jason) of San Diego; his son Vincent Berry of San Francisco; granddaughters Natalie and Lydia Berry of Des Moines, granddaughter Jessica Safford of San Diego; grandson Shane Tuschen of San Diego and granddaughter Molly Tuschen of San Diego.