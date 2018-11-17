October 5, 1938-November 19, 2018
BUFFALO, Iowa - Donald J. “Shorty” Silvis, 80, of Buffalo, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 19, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 18, 2018, at the funeral home. Following the services, burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Buffalo, Iowa.
Donald was born on October 5, 1938, in Dixonville, Pennsylvania, the son of William and Noma (Huffman) Silvis. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy. On December 27, 1963, Donald was united in marriage to Imogene Shelton. Donald was a jack of all trades, and was employed at Occidental Chemical in Buffalo. He enjoyed hunting whatever animal was in season, fixing cars, and making sure he caught that day's episode of “Days of Our Lives”
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Imogene; his daughters, Joy (Robert Jr.) Firrell, of Blue Grass, Judy (Richard) Staats of West Liberty, Iowa, and Donna Silvis of Bettendorf; Grandchildren, Darcy McNeer, Devona White, Robert Firrell, Damion Sadd, and Daniel Belleau, along with 6 great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Shirley Egry, Kay Zion, and Ruth Ann Melaragno.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Wayne and William.
