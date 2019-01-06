Donald Jarvis

May 10, 1936-January 4, 2019
DAVENPORT - Donald L. “Don” Jarvis, 82, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on January 4th at Senior Star in Davenport.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Monday, January 7th, 2019, at The Runge Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Paralyzed Veterans of America, St. Jude Children's Hospital and Hospice. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Don was born May 10, 1936, to George and Ethel Jarvis in Plymouth, Illinois. Don married Merna Stephens on June 23, 1957. The couple were blessed with two children.
He served Honorably in the Marine Corps from 1953 until 1956. He worked as a milkman before retiring from Wonder Bread in 1996. Don was a man who never met a stranger, someone who was able to strike up a conversation whether he had known you for 30 years or 30 seconds. He enjoyed fishing and golfing throughout his life. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinals. The love and support that Don showed for his wife, children, grandkids and great-grandkids was unmatched.
Don is survived by his wife Merna, children, Don and Judi Jarvis, and Yvette and Ted Cavanagh; grandchildren, Amanda and Mike Anderson, Jack Cavanagh, DJ and Meghan Jarvis, and Chris and Seth Stoller; great-grandchildren Brendon and Nataly Anderson and Cici, Jeremy and Caira Elston; brother George Jr., and sister Lola Foulk.
Don is proceeded in death by his parents and his brother, Max Duane.
The family would like to extend appreciation to Whitney, Paul and the staff at Senior Star and to Ed and the Genesis Hospice team.