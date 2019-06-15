March 23, 1954-June 11, 2019
ANKENY - Donald Johansen, 65, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Iowa Lutheran Hospital, Des Moines, from complications after a recent surgery.
Funeral services are pending at this time.
Donald was born in Davenport, Iowa, to Harvey F. and Barbara L. Johansen on March 23, 1954. He graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1972, and was a member of the Order of DeMolay.
He was a resident of Davenport, having enjoyed living in the same neighborhood for over 60 years with many lifelong caring neighbors and friends. He recently moved to Edencrest at Siena Hills Retirement Community in Ankeny, Iowa, to be closer to his sisters and family.
Don was previously employed by V.J. Neu Oldsmobile in Davenport and Carquest Auto Parts in Bettendorf. He was an avid car collector, having shown his cars in many national competitions throughout the U.S., and also lifetime member of Oldsmobile Club of America.
Donald is survived by his two sisters, Susan (Stephen) Waters and Carol Prochnow, both of Ankeny; aunt, Ann Johansen; cousin, Tim (Claire) Johansen of Bettendorf; niece, Lindsay Waters of Ankeny and nephews, Adam Waters, Cameron Prochnow, both of Ankeny, and Corey (Shelby) Prochnow of Meridian, Idaho.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey F. and Barbara L. Johansen.
Online condolences may be made at www.AnkenyFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a contribution to your preferred charity or to the Shriners Hospital for Children in St Louis in his name.
Shriners Hospital for Children-St Louis
Attn: Development Office
4400 Clayton Ave
St Louis, MO 63110