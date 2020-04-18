Donald Junior Wachal

Don loved almost any kind of sport, but was a huge Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packer’s fan. He never turned down a chance to see a Hawkeye’s football game in person and had the entire Green Bay Packer’s clothing collection in his closet. He loved to watching stock car races, taking care of his immaculate cars, eating entire cans of cashews and M & M’s, and hanging out with his dogs, Maddie and Sassy. His first passion was racing go-carts. He retired from that after winning his last race while his father watched. His father passed away and he could never race go-carts again. He loved going to all of his son’s baseball games, while, he was playing, and while he was coaching at North High School. Sharon and Don never missed a game. In his later years, he enjoyed golfing and his Tuesday night dinner group. And on Thursday nights, he and his degenerate friends hit the bars. He had recently started racing slot cars. While not very good at it, he always seemed to think it was the cars fault, not his, so he recently purchased his fifth car hoping his luck would change.