August 1, 1934-March 17, 2020
DAVENPORT -- A memorial service for Donald L. Brookstra, 85, of Davenport will be held at a later date. Private family inurnment will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery.
Mr. Brookstra passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Manor Care in Davenport.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Donald Lee Brookstra was born on August 1, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Clarence and Gertrude (Norlag) Brookstra. He married Georgia Lee McCormick on June 8, 1956, in Davenport. She preceded him in death on Nov 23, 2017. He owned McCormick Adjusting Co, and worked as an Insurance Adjuster for Iowa/Illinois Claims, retiring in 2004. He was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church, Davenport, Elks Lodge, the Electrical Board and the Independent Insurance Adjusters. He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years and retired after serving 25 years as a Commander in the Reserves.
He is survived by his daughters: Deborah (Larry) Orendorff of Bettendorf, Sonya Brookstra Kavanaugh of Bettendorf; 5 Grandchildren: Graham French, Stevi (Cody) Schaapveld, Michele Orendorff, Thomas Orendorff, James (Alex) Kavanaugh; and 3 Great-Grandchildren: Xander, Wyatt, Quinn, with one on the way, and brother; William (Sue) Brookstra.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, and daughter, Rebecca Brookstra French.
Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, Davenport, or to the D.A.V.
