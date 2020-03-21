Donald L. Brookstra

Donald Lee Brookstra was born on August 1, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Clarence and Gertrude (Norlag) Brookstra. He married Georgia Lee McCormick on June 8, 1956, in Davenport. She preceded him in death on Nov 23, 2017. He owned McCormick Adjusting Co, and worked as an Insurance Adjuster for Iowa/Illinois Claims, retiring in 2004. He was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church, Davenport, Elks Lodge, the Electrical Board and the Independent Insurance Adjusters. He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years and retired after serving 25 years as a Commander in the Reserves.