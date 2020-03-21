August 1, 1934-March 17, 2020

DAVENPORT — A memorial service for Donald L. Brookstra, 85, of Davenport, will be held at a later date. Private family inurnment will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

Mr. Brookstra passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Manor Care in Davenport.

Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Lee Brookstra was born on Aug. 1, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Clarence and Gertrude (Norlag) Brookstra. He married Georgia Lee McCormick on June 8, 1956, in Davenport. She preceded him in death on Nov 23, 2017. He owned McCormick Adjusting Co, and worked as an Insurance Adjuster for Iowa Illinois Claims, retiring in 2004. He was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church, Davenport, Elks Lodge, the Electrical Board and the Independent Insurance Adjusters.

He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and retired after serving 25 years as a Commander in the Reserves.