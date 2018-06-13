May 4, 1930-May 25, 2018
BETTENDORF — Donald L. Haggerty, 88, of Bettendorf, passed away on Friday May 25, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
A graveside service will be held on Friday June 15, at 3 p.m., at Sinnett Chapel Cemetery in Cuba, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Donald was born on May 4, 1930, in Cuba, Illinois, the son of Charles J. and Mary “Rita” (Ford) Haggerty. He was united in marriage to Donna E. (Wheeler) Haggerty on September 16, 1949, in Macomb, Illinois.
Donald retired from the Mid-American Power Company. He also co-owned Haggerty Brothers Trucking for a number of years. Donald was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed working on projects in the garage, gardening and the company of his cats.
Those left to honor his memory include his sons, Don (April) Haggerty, Dan (Bev) Haggerty, David Haggerty and Doug Haggerty; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and his siblings, Gene (Iona) Haggerty, Gary (Brenda) Haggerty, Scott (Pam) Haggerty, Sharon (Jerry) Hinkley and Marie Ann Corsaw.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; his parents; his daughter, Diane Rieck, in 2005; his siblings, Dale Haggerty, Shirley Haggerty, Mary Phillips and two infant siblings, Jay and William Haggerty.