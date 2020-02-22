December 14, 1929- February 19, 2020
BETTENDORF -- Donald L. Hartz, 90, of Bettendorf, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Iowa Masonic Health Facility in Bettendorf.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport, where he was a member. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Entombment will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Camp Courageous, Forest Grove School Preservation or to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Don was born December 14, 1929, in LeClaire, the son of LeRoy “Jim” & Lorene M. (Bahns) Hartz and served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. Don was married to Dorothy L. Wilson on October 20, 1956, in Davenport.
You have free articles remaining.
Don was employed as a roll grinder with Alcoa for 34 years, retiring in 1989. His memberships included the Isaac Walton League, the German American Heritage Center and Museum, the Putnam Museum Guild, Forest Grove School Preservation and CASI. Don had enjoyed traveling, having visited all 50 states and Europe.
Those left to honor Don's memory are his daughter and son-in-law, Lynne & David Crews of Davenport; sons and daughters-in-law, Terry & Kathryn Hartz of St. Louis and Duane and Sandra Hartz of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Rachel (Taylor) Sutton, Matthew (Therese) Hartz and Megan Crews; special grandchildren, Sarah Witt and Christine Bull; and brother, Richard (Loretta) Hartz of LeClaire.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy on January 22, 2008; his sister Lois Dooley; and special friend, Venita Sharp.
Don's family would like to express sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Genesis Hospice and the Iowa Masonic Health Facility for all their care and comfort for Don.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Don's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.