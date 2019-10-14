October 11, 2019
NEW WINDSOR - Donald L. Stoddard, 85 of New Windsor, Ill., formerly of Iowa City, died Friday, October 11, 2019, at a care center in Galesburg, Ill.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Gay & Ciha Funeral Home in Iowa City with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery where Military Honors will be provided. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the services on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Don's memory.
For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.