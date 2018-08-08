April 9, 1941-August 6, 2018
BETTENDORF — Donald L. Tumey, 77, of Bettendorf, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 6, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life Party will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, August 24, 2018, at Whispering Pines Shelter at Scott County Park. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Muscatine. Memorials may be left to the Bettendorf Presbyterian Church or the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
Donald was born on April 9, 1941, in Muscatine, the son of Howard B. and Marie Violet Gorsuch Tumey. He married the love of his life, Janet A. Law, on June 30, 1968, in Muscatine.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was a member of Bettendorf Presbyterian Church. He was a talented artist and musician. Don enjoyed painting, traveling and music. He loved camping and being outdoors, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Janet Tumey of Bettendorf; his children, Troy Tumey of Bettendorf, Kym Hofman and husband, Andy, of Bettendorf, and Ryan Tumey and wife, Kristi, of LeClaire; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Beverly A. Lake of Davenport, Patty I. Sorgenfrey of Lisbon, Iowa, and Sharon A. Boron of Davenport.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, William H., Thomas E. and Dean Tumey; one sister, Deanna K. Tumey; and his in-laws, Emery and Mary Law.