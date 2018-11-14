April 30, 1932-November 6, 2018
WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — Donald Leight, 86, of West Burlington, Iowa, died Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at home.
Born April 30, 1932, in LeClaire, he was the son of Clarence and Lorine Chandler Leight. On July 31, 2004, he married Marilyn Fullner in Keokuk, Iowa.
He retired from Case Co. in Bettendorf after 30 years working as a tool and die maker.
Donald was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War from December 11, 1952, until December 10, 1954.
He attended First Presbyterian Church in Burlington. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball and softball, bowling, playing cards, shooting pool and dancing.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn, of West Burlington; two daughters, Donita (Ken) Winkelmann of Lebanon, Missouri, and Debbie Quigley (Charles Womack) of West Point, Iowa; two step-sons, Murray (Lynette) Fullner of Memphis, Tennessee, and Merrit Fullner of Burlington; three grandsons; two step-grandsons; three granddaughters; two step-granddaughters; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Linda Mosher and Aldine Jones; two brothers, Richard C. Leight and Keith Allen Leight; step-son, Daniel Clements; step-daughter, Diane McVey; granddaughter, Jaimie Quigley; and great-grandson, Dawson Nye.
The memorial service for Donald will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 17, 2018, at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Debra L. Kinney officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Full military honors will be rendered by the Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard. A time of food and fellowship will be held at First Presbyterian Church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for P.A.W. Animal Shelter in Fort Madison, Great River Hospice and the Steamboat Senior Center.
Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Donald's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.