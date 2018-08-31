Donald Mielke

December 1, 1933-August 28, 2018
COAL VALLEY — Donald R. Mielke, 84, of Coal Valley passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at home.
Services are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Milan, with the Rev. Leonard A. Astrowski Jr. officiating. Burial is in Coal Valley Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Memorials may be made to the church.
Don was born December 1, 1933, in Moline, the son of Rudolph and Ethel (Harsha) Mielke. He graduated from Coal Valley High School before going on to earn his bachelor's degree in agriculture from the University of Illinois.
He married Nancy Jahn on December 27, 1954, in Rock Island. He supported her many endeavors and was a devoted caretaker until her death on September 25, 2016.
Don worked for the family farm with his father for about 10 years, and then worked for Regalia Manufacturing in Rock Island. He spent the rest of his career at Norstan Communications. In addition he continued to help with Regal Faire, Inc., which his wife founded after leaving Regalia, by proofing orders and running that business after her passing.
His outside interest was in aviation. He was a member of the Flying Country Club out of the Quad-City International Airport. He was a licensed pilot and built a plane in his garage.
Don is survived by two sons, Dwight Mielke and Drue Mielke and friend Dale Seaholm, all of Coal Valley, and a sister, Carolyn Carlson of Silvis. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a sister and her son, Dorothy and William Grossmann.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.