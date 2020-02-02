Donald Paul Miller

Believing that Catholic school education must be made available, accessible and affordable to all students and parents who desire it, Don devoted his personal and professional life toward that end. In 2000, he established the Elaine Miller Scholarship, which annually benefits Holy Family Catholic Schools students. While in Fort Worth, Don was instrumental in raising funds to boost the diocesan Tuition Assistance Fund. In February of 2013, his efforts earned him the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice medal from Pope Benedict XVI for distinguished service to the Church.

Coaching baseball, basketball and football at Davenport Assumption, Don achieved his most success in baseball when his 1982 team won the Iowa State Championship and he was named High School Coach of the Year. He coached numerous all-state players and was inducted into the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Living in Texas, Don became an avid Texas Rangers baseball fan and enjoyed bragging about being a season ticket holder. He fielded his own baseball team as the father of nine children, all educated in Catholic schools. Finally, always one to dress for success, Don never met a tie he didn't like, boasting of a collection of nearly 300 neckties.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and Elaine, his wife of 33 years and mother of his children.