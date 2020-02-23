Donald “Petie” J Miller

February 13, 1930- February 21, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Donald J. “Petie” Miller, 90, of Davenport, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House.

A funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Don was born on February 13, 1930, in Knoxville, Iowa, to Donald and Bessie (Adams) Miller. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Don was united in marriage to Laura Bishop on March 13, 1954, in Davenport. She preceded him in death in 2011. He worked in sales for Jaydon, Inc., Fruehauf Trailers and Thermo King Quad Cities retiring at age 84.

Don made a lasting impression on everyone he met. His smile would light up any room. He was very proud of his children. And his grandchildren stole his heart.

Don was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams included the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago Bears. He loved to attend the stock car races in the area.