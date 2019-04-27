February 21, 1951-April 26, 2019
WELTON, Iowa - Donald (Don) Dell Presson, 68, residence of Welton, Iowa, passed away suddenly of a cardiovascular event on April 26, 2019.
Don worked several years at Titan Wheel in Walcott; retiring from Swiss Colony in DeWitt.
A casual Celebration of Life will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Buzzy’s in Welton. All family and friends are welcome to come and celebrate Don’s life.
Don is survived by his two proud daughters Jessica Presson of DeWitt and Elisha (Evan) TePoel of South Amana. A loving “PaPa” to Miranda and Madison Franklin of Dewitt. Fiona and Isobel TePoel of South Amana. Also his nephews, Mike (Jennifer) Presson, Mark Presson and sister-in-law, Mary Presson.
He is preceded in to death by his parents Norman and Wanda (Hill) Presson and his identical twin brother Ronald all of Bettendorf.
Don in his younger years was very athletic, he loved playing football for the Bettendorf Bulldogs and Iowa Hawkeyes with his brother Ronnie. Don was an avid outdoors man and always a caring father and beloved grandfather to all his girls.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the family.