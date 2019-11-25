June 1, 1928-November 22, 2019

MOSCOW, Iowa — Donald R. Jackson, 91, of Moscow, Iowa, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Wilton Retirement Community, Wilton, Iowa. Private family visitation and services will be held. Interment will be held in Hastings, Nebraska, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stead Family Children's Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa, at donate.givetoiowa.org in his memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Don was born in Hastings, Nebraska, on June 1, 1928, to Lloyd and Martha May (Lau) Jackson. He graduated from Hastings High School and the rest of his formal education was in Nebraska. Don married Lois L. Clark on December 27, 1949, in Hastings, Nebraska. She preceded him in death on January 22, 2007.

Don worked for J.M. McDonald Company, Bowen Explosives and retired from Wendling Quarries on December 1, 2001, after 39 years of service. He was a 65-year member of Masonic Lodge #61, Lexington, Nebraska, and a member of KAABA Shrine for 50 years. Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, sprint car racing and Nebraska and Hawkeye football. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.