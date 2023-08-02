Donald Richard Eckman

May 8, 1931 - August 1, 2023

Donald Richard Eckman, 92, passed away on August 1, 2023, surround by loved ones in his home in Eastern Davenport.

Memorial services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Haiti Project out of St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

Donald was born on May 8, 1931, in Layfette, Indiana, to Francis Eckman and Ester (Gerber) Eckman. He married Barbara Alting on September 9, 1956, in Layfette, Indiana, and had six children. Donald served as First Lieutenant in the Korean war. He received his BA in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University as a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, his Maters of Engineering from Notre Dame University, and his MBA from Michigan State University, and held esteemed employment at Bendix Corporation and, later, at the Rock Island Arsenal. Donald was best known in his community by serving as a lectern for 50 years, most recently as a member of St. John Vianney Parish. He was an avid gardener, and reader, especially of British mysteries. Donald also loved golfing with his "senior" friends.

Donald is survived by his wife, Barbara (Alting) Eckman; children and in-law: Mary Eckman, George Eckman, Katherine (Eckman) Guhin, Margaret Eckman, Jane (Eckman) Vance, Sarah (Eckman) and Brad Pautsch; and grandchildren: Sarah Jane (Cody), Ann, John, Joseph, Mary, and Reggie.

Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Ester; and father, Francis; and beloved sons-in-law: Thomas Vance and Richard Guhin.

Barbara would like to thank their Emmaus Group. The family would also like to thank their neighbors, and friend, Jim Mahoney, for their caring nature and wonderful friendship.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.